Bonnets & Durags Banned at Tuskegee

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Tuskegee University has ignited a nationwide conversation after announcing a new dress code that bans students from wearing bonnets, durags, pajamas, bedroom slippers and other sleepwear in classrooms, dining facilities and official campus events.

University leaders say the policy is designed to promote professionalism and help prepare students for the workplace after graduation. The updated guidelines also include expectations for classroom behavior, attendance and appropriate use of cell phones.

The announcement quickly went viral on social media, with opinions split. Supporters say the university is setting higher standards and teaching students the importance of presenting themselves professionally. Critics argue the policy limits personal expression and question whether rules like these should exist on a college campus.

We talked about the issue this morning on 97.9 The Box’s Good Morning H-Town, and the response was overwhelming. Jas and I asked listeners whether they agreed with the new policy, and the majority of people who called, texted and commented said they supported Tuskegee University’s decision. Many felt there is a time and place for bonnets, durags and pajamas, and that college should help prepare students for life beyond the classroom.

Now we want to hear from you.

Do you agree with Tuskegee University’s new dress code, or do you think it goes too far?

Check out our discussion in the video below: