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Future’s Goes Viral Thanks To ‘The Odyssey’ Memes

Future’s “Codeine Crazy” Goes Viral Thanks To ‘The Odyssey’ Memes

A particular song from Future’s catalog has found new life online once again.

Published on July 28, 2026
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LANVIN LAB BY FUTURE
Source: LANVIN / Lanvin

A particular song from Future’s catalog has found new life online once again.

Hendrix can give big thank you to The Odyssey. Fans have been having a field day with specific scene from the film featuring the “Siren Song.” In the original clip, the music is faintly playing in the background, but that hasn’t stopped social media from getting creative with it. 

One of the records fans have gravitated toward is Future’s beloved classic, “Codeine Crazy.” Songs off Pluto’s Monster project has become the soundtrack to countless memes, with fans replacing the original audio.

Others have gone with another fan favorite from the mixtape, “Throw Away,” proving that Monster continues to age like fine wine more than a decade later.

It’s yet another reminder that Future’s catalog remains undefeated when it comes to finding new audiences online.

Memes have always played a major role in driving conversations around both music and film, and this moment is no different. While fans revisit some of Future’s older classics, the Atlanta rapper is enjoying the release of his latest album, The Real Me.

Future’s mother recently spoke with Hip-Hop Wired and revealed that “You Deserve It” is one of her favorite songs from the project.

“‘You Deserve It’ really spoke to my heart I love it because, I deserve it, you deserve it.”

She also named “Alice” as her favorite record on the new album.

“Now off the new album? It’s ‘Alice.’ Man that’s the one. I told him [Future], ‘Son what I like about that new song, is the beat. You know what, those girls are really going to be dancing to ‘Alice’ in the club.”

Mama Hendrix knows ball.

Future’s “Codeine Crazy” Goes Viral Thanks To ‘The Odyssey’ Memes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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