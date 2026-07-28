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‘Zero Debate’: Rodgers Shuts Down Comeback Talk

Even before the season begins, Aaron Rodgers is making headlines by firmly stating there will be no return after 2026.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Aaron Rodgers is leaving no room for speculation about his future. As the Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the four-time MVP made it clear that the 2026 NFL season will be his last.

“There’s zero debate,” Rodgers said Tuesday, firmly shutting down any notion he might return for another year. The 42-year-old quarterback admitted he already contemplated retirement last season, but a combination of circumstances — including head coach Mike McCarthy’s arrival and encouragement from his wife — led him back for one final run.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

While Rodgers is certain about his decision, some teammates aren’t fully convinced. Wide receiver DK Metcalf suggested that a strong, healthy season could change the veteran’s mind. Still, Metcalf acknowledged that Rodgers appears to be playing with a sense of freedom, unburdened by long-term expectations.

For McCarthy, who coached Rodgers for 13 seasons in Green Bay, the reunion carries added meaning. He described this chapter as reflective, noting Rodgers’ growth both on and off the field and recognizing the significance of sharing one last season together.

Despite the finality, Rodgers said this training camp feels surprisingly normal. Unlike last year, which carried a more emotional tone, he’s simply enjoying being around teammates and building chemistry — something strengthened by offseason bonding trips, including a recent ranch getaway with his receivers.

As the Steelers prepare for the season ahead, Rodgers is embracing the moment — fully aware the end is near, but focused on making the most of every snap along the way.

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