Irish Ink Historic Deal as Corporate Logos Hit College Uniforms

Notre Dame is stepping into a new era of college athletics with a groundbreaking partnership that will put a corporate logo on its uniforms for the first time in school history. The university announced Tuesday a six-year deal with SoFi Technologies that will place the financial services company’s branding on jerseys across all Fighting Irish sports beginning this season.

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According to industry sources, the agreement is valued between $18 million and $20 million annually, making it the richest deal of its kind in college athletics. The move comes as schools nationwide look for new revenue streams amid rising costs tied to student-athlete compensation and program operations.

Beyond the branding, the partnership includes a strong financial commitment to student development. SoFi will contribute $1.4 million annually to Notre Dame’s “4 for Forever” initiative, which supports scholarships in 26 sports and provides resources for financial literacy, career development, and long-term success for student-athletes.

Athletic director Pete Bevacqua emphasized the alignment between the university and its new partner, noting that both share a commitment to building future leaders. The deal also introduces a full-tuition Champions Scholarship, awarded to one men’s and one women’s walk-on athlete who demonstrate leadership, resilience, and service.

Notre Dame’s announcement follows a similar move by Ohio State, which secured a jersey patch agreement with JPMorganChase worth nearly $17 million per year. The NCAA approved corporate uniform patches earlier this year, allowing programs to display up to two small logos during games.

As the College Football Playoff explores extending the practice into postseason play, Notre Dame’s landmark deal signals a major shift in the business of college sports.