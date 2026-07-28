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Free Kids Treats for UniverSoul Circus Houston’s Final Weekend

Published on July 28, 2026
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Final weekend in Houston! UniverSoul Circus celebrating kids & the new school year. Under the big top at Sam Houston Race Park. Each child gets 1 free treat with paid admission.
Source: UniverSoul Circus / General

Time is running out to catch one of Houston’s most exciting family attractions before it leaves town. UniverSoul Circus is celebrating its final weekend at Sam Houston Race Park, giving families one last opportunity to experience its high-energy performances, incredible acrobatics and interactive entertainment before the show wraps up on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

To help families kick off the new school year, UniverSoul Circus is offering a special treat for children attending the show. With the purchase of admission, each child will receive one free concession, choosing between popcorn, cotton candy or a funnel cake. It’s the circus’ way of celebrating students after parents have spent the summer preparing for back-to-school season.

RELATED: 10 Things You’ll Love About UniverSoul Circus in Houston

Known for blending world-class circus acts with music, dancing and audience participation, UniverSoul Circus has entertained millions of fans for more than 30 years. The show features performers from around the globe, delivering breathtaking stunts, colorful costumes and nonstop excitement in an atmosphere that’s fun for guests of all ages.

Families looking for one last summer adventure won’t want to miss this special promotion. The free kids’ popcorn, cotton candy or funnel cake offer is available during the circus’ final weekend in Houston, but the celebration ends when the curtain falls on Sunday. Don’t miss your chance to create unforgettable memories under the Big Top before UniverSoul Circus heads to its next destination.

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