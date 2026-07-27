Nicolandria No More: Nic Vansteenberghe Confirms Saddening Split From Olandria Carthen As Bama Barbie Denies THIS Rumor

Nic Vansteenberghe breaks silence on subscribers-only TikTok, says they 'will continue to love each other'

Olandria denies rumors she's hooking up with Travis Scott, warns gossip blog to 'have lawyers ready'

Busy schedules and distance cited as reasons for the couple's split, but they remain close friends

Nic Vansteenberghe is breaking his silence following his shocking split from Olandria Carthen. His statement comes amid Olandria succinctly shutting down a rumor about her love life.

Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/ Amy Sussman

Just last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the stars of Love Island USA had gone their separate ways. Their breakup came just over a year after they left season 7 of the reality show together, quickly becoming a favorite among fans.

Following the announcement of their split on July 22, Vansteenberghe has broken his silence, issuing a statement to his subscribers-only TikTok.

“The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air,” he wrote on July 26, as seen in a viral screenshot shared on X. “We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy.❤️”

In his caption, Nic explained why he chose to speak on a subscribers-only platform, writing: “I wanted to do it on here because you guys are our biggest supporters.”

This statement from Vansteenberghe comes after a source revealed to PEOPLE that the fan-favorite couple “decided to part ways” but still “remain close friends.”

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” the source said. “They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.

Nic breaking his silence comes after Olandria denied rumors she was already hooking up with another celebrity.

She hit back against those claims on July 23, when an Instagram post shared by celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip stating, “Now that the pr relationship is over, Olandria has BEEN hooking up with Travis Scott.” The tipster went on to add that they were “pretty sure” and they had “been hearing rumblings through the rumor mill months ago.”

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Olandria was not happy about that post, and she decided not to let that rumor go any further without shutting things down. While she didn’t say that report was fake, verbatim, she made it clear that she’s ready to go up against any false rumors.

“I hope you have your lawyers ready bc I have mine,” Carthen commented under the post.

DeuxMoi confirmed the comment–and why it’s no longer visible–in a pinned comment.

“Update: Olandria denied(?) this rumor but blocked this account so her comment, which was pinned was not showing it was from her.”

While a fan on Threads revealed that Olandria and Travis Scott followed each other on Instagram in June, there is still no indication that there is anything romantic happening between them.

Nicolandria No More: Nic Vansteenberghe Confirms Saddening Split From Olandria Carthen As Bama Barbie Denies THIS Rumor was originally published on bossip.com