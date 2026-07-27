Cardi B Brings Star Power to New NYC Club Pacha

Fresh off a busy year, Cardi B brought star power and high energy to New York City’s newly opened Pacha nightclub, delivering a standout performance that had the crowd buzzing. Just weeks after the venue’s debut, the Grammy-winning rapper hit the stage on Saturday, July 25, for an unforgettable night.

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Cardi made a bold fashion statement in a hot pink corseted bodysuit paired with an embellished bra and matching tights. She elevated the look with platform heels, a pillbox hat, and perfectly coordinated nails. Adding contrast, her icy blue bob—styled sleek and curled under—gave the outfit an extra pop. She later shared the look with fans on Instagram, captioning the post, “New York summers 🌺.”

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Inside Pacha, thousands packed the venue as Cardi ran through a lineup of fan favorites including Bodak Yellow, WAP, Up, and “Outside.” The night also spotlighted performances from Shaun J. Wright, Alexis de La Rosa, Byrell The Great, and Aquite, with Kevin Avance serving as MC.

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The appearance follows Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama” tour, which wrapped in April, and her recent BET Awards performance. She’s next set to appear at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, keeping her momentum strong.

Beyond the stage, Cardi has been candid about her personal life. In a recent conversation with fans, she made it clear she’s embracing life on her own terms—dating, traveling, and enjoying herself. And if Saturday night proved anything, it’s that Cardi B is fully outside—and still running the show.