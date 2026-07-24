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10 Ways to Get Your Kids Ready for Back-to-School

As the new school year approaches, it’s time to shift from summer mode to school mode

Published on July 24, 2026

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Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

As the new school year approaches, it’s time to shift from summer mode to school mode. A little preparation now can make the first day less stressful for both parents and kids. Here are 10 simple ways to get your family ready for a successful school year.

1. Get Back on a School Sleep Schedule

Start adjusting bedtime and wake-up times at least one to two weeks before school begins to make those early mornings easier.

2. Shop for School Supplies Early

Check your child’s school supply list and stock up before popular items sell out.

3. Organize School Clothes

Go through last year’s wardrobe, donate clothes that no longer fit, and make sure your child has the essentials for the new school year.

4. Schedule Health Checkups

Make sure vaccinations, physicals, eye exams, and dental appointments are up to date before classes begin.

5. Create a Homework Space

Set up a quiet, organized area where your child can focus on homework and studying.

6. Practice the Morning Routine

Have your child practice getting dressed, eating breakfast, and packing their backpack before the first day.

7. Limit Screen Time

Gradually reduce late-night gaming, TV, and phone use to help kids adjust to the school schedule.

8. Talk About Goals

Ask your child what they hope to accomplish this school year, whether it’s earning better grades, making new friends, or joining a club.

9. Label Everything

Put your child’s name on backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, and jackets to help prevent lost items.

10. Build Excitement

Talk positively about the upcoming school year. Encourage your child to see it as a chance to learn, grow, and make new memories.

Final Thought

The back-to-school season doesn’t have to be overwhelming. A little planning can help your child start the school year feeling confident, prepared, and ready to succeed

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