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Spider-Man Faces The Hulk In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer

Spider-Man Faces Off Against The Hulk In Final Trailer To 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Still no word on who Sadie Sink is in the movie though...

Published on July 22, 2026

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A muscular, hulking figure stands in a dimly lit room, casting a long shadow on the wall behind them. A smaller silhouetted figure stands in the foreground.
Source: Sony Pictures / Marvel

In just a week and a half, Marvel fans will finally get to see what life is like for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in a post-No Way Home reality where no one remembers Spider-Man’s secret identity including his friends, fellow superheroes, and, worst of all, MJ. (Imagine having Zendaya in love with you only for her to catch a case of magical amnesia and forget who you are.)

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to release on July 31, Sony has released its final trailer for the superhero mash-up, and it’s looking like it’s going to be a box office hit. Already confirmed to feature The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Hulk (Mark Raffalo), and possibly Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), the latest trailer sets the tone for Spidey’s latest adventure by showcasing how far he’s come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years.

Now that he’s on his own without anyone having a memory of his world saving heroics, Spidey finds himself facing off with the likes of Scorpion, a newly reborn Savage Hulk, and an enemy that we’ve yet to see who’s been surprisingly kept under wraps this entire time. In a movie world filled with leaks and snitches, that’s pretty damn impressive.

Though rumors have the secret villain being everyone from Mister Negative to the Venom symbiote that he’s apparently tracking throughout the film, we won’t know for sure who’s the big baddie until the film swings into theaters next Friday. What we are being told is that the film will lead into Avengers: Doomsday (via a post-credits scene), which is set to be the next big Marvel film in December.

Check out the final trailer to Spider-Man: Brand New Day below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters July 31.

Spider-Man Faces Off Against The Hulk In Final Trailer To 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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