Source: @sexyyred / Instagram

Drake is in his season of giving, and his friends are reaping the benefits.

Just a few weeks ago, The Boy gifted NELK Boys co-founder Kyle Forgeard a Richard Millie watch reportedly worth around $400,000 for his birthday. Light work for the OVO rapper.

Now, he couldn’t forget about one of his favorite collaborators, Sexyy Red. The two were recently spotted kicking it in a luxury suite at the FIFA World Cup Final.

In a recent photo dump from the event, Sexyy revealed that Drizzy surprised her with a red Birkin bag, showing off the extravagant gift on social media.

“First date kinda nervous. THANKS FOR DA SHABIRKIN BABY DADDYYY BAE I LOVE YOUUUUU U MY EVERYTHING.”

The gift comes as no surprise considering the chemistry the two have built over the past few years, both musically and publicly. Whether they’re trolling fans online or dropping records together, Drake and Sexyy Red have become an unlikely but fan-favorite duo.

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The Pound Town rapper has appeared on multiple Drake records, including “Cheetah Print” and “Hurrr Nor Thurrr” from his recent trilogy of releases. Meanwhile, Drake hopped on one of Sexyy’s biggest records, “U My Everything,” which famously flipped Metro Boomin’s viral “BBL Drizzy beat, allowing the Toronto rapper to have a little fun at his own expense.

At this point, if your’e in Drake’s circle, don’t be surprised if an expensive gift comes with the friendship.

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com