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Jordan Clarkson & Travis Scott Kicked Out Of Club Over Fight

Jordan Clarkson & Travis Scott Were Escorted Out Of An NYC Club Following A Confrontation

Published on July 20, 2026

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Jordan Clarkson and Travis Scott reportedly got into a brawl this weekend, which led to both stars being escorted out of a club.

Two portraits of a Black man wearing sunglasses, one in a leather jacket and the other in a suit and tie.
Source: Andrew Lipovsky / Dominik Bindl

The celebs were enjoying a night out at Zero Bond on Saturday, July 18. Unfortunately for the rapper and the NBA champ, their night out ended by being being escorted out by police.

According to reports from TMZ, a man was filming Travis Scott chatting with another attendee inside the New York City club when Travis allegedly confronted him. That’s when members of Travis’ entourage allegedly began throwing bottles, which led to Jordan jumping in to de-escalate the situation. Both stars ended up being removed from the venue due tot he altercation.

This news comes shortly after Clarkson recently helped the New York Knicks win their first NBA championship in 53 years. The team has been celebrating that win for a month now, but on Saturday night, he wasn’t able to use his status in the city to keep from getting kicked out.

As of Monday, July 20, neither star has commented on the situation publicly.

Jordan and Travis weren’t the only stars celebrating the last weekend of the World Cup at Zero Bond. The hot spot was packed with celebrities for the Raising Cane’s party, which included attendees like Tate McRae, Alix Earle, Jake and Logan Paul, and so many more.

50 Cent even took the stage for a performance during the star-studded bash, rapping for the crowd before the night took a turn for the worse. But, knowing Fif, he was probably tuned into the chaos as it went down.

Jordan Clarkson & Travis Scott Were Escorted Out Of An NYC Club Following A Confrontation was originally published on bossip.com

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