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Diddy Sells $55M Miami Manson

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly sold his luxury waterfront mansion on Miami’s exclusive Star Island for $55 million

Published on July 15, 2026

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Sean "P Diddy" Combs
Source: Getty / Sean “P Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly sold his luxury waterfront mansion on Miami’s exclusive Star Island for $55 million while he remains behind bars.

The estate gained national attention after it was raided by federal agents in 2024 as part of the investigation into Combs. The property was also used as collateral in an attempt to secure his release on bail.

The mansion sits on more than an acre of waterfront property and includes a private dock, resort-style pool, spa, basketball court, guesthouse, and stunning views of Biscayne Bay. Diddy purchased the home in 2021 for approximately $35 million, meaning the sale represents a significant increase in value.

The sale is another major chapter in the music mogul’s ongoing legal and financial situation. Reports indicate he still owns another property in the Miami area despite selling the Star Island estate.

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