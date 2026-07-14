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Join The Envoy Hotel's Rooftop Views Of Tall Ships At The Harbor

Join The Envoy Hotel's Rooftop & City Views Of Tall Ships At The Harbor

The Envoy Hotel's rooftop and Para Maria patio offer views of the Tall Ships sailing through the harbor, alongside a new cocktail menu.

Published on July 14, 2026

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An assortment of colorful cocktails on a wooden table, surrounded by lush greenery.

The Sail Boston festivities are underway, and families, friends, and loved ones are certainly gathered in and around Boston Harbor to see the sights. The Envoy Hotel has launched a Sail Boston-inspired cocktail menu, along with rooftop and patio views of the Tall Ships from around the world.

A large white yacht docked in a harbor, with smaller boats and buildings in the background.

From now until July 16, The Envoy will host patrons at its rooftop establishment and at Para Maria, its global fusion restaurant in Boston‘s Seaport.

Cityscape with high-rise buildings, boats, and a cruise ship in the harbor of a coastal city.

The beverage team at Envoy has crafted a cocktail menu featuring the drinks Three Sheets, Harbor Sunset, Spinnaker Spritz, Boat Drink, Cut and Run, and the Old “Fashioned” Ironsides. Beyond the sips on offer, guests will be treated to live entertainment on Para Maria’s patio throughout the Sail Boston celebration.

Outdoor patio seating area with black umbrellas and wooden tables and chairs, surrounded by greenery, in front of a modern glass building.

On Wednesday, July 15, 261 at Para Maria will be hosting a free meet-and-greet with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Boston Fleet. There will also be trivia and a pop-up shop near the waterfront as well.

261 is a pop-up sports bar uniquely focused on women in sports. The pop-up will remain at Para Maria through October. Learn more here.

Below, we’re featuring images of the Sail Boston drinks. If you do happen to try one, please let us know in the comments section.

Learn more about The Envoy Hotel’s other offerings via this link and check out the clip below.

Photo: Para Maria

Boat Drink

A tropical cocktail with a pink orchid garnish, served on a wooden table with lush greenery in the background.

Cut And Run

A glass of clear liquid garnished with lemon slices, sitting on a wooden table outdoors.

Harbor Sunset

A glass of pink cocktail garnished with an orange slice, sitting on a table with a wooden bench in a lush, green outdoor setting.

Old Fashioned

A glass of red cocktail garnished with an orange slice and a black olive, set on a wooden table against a backdrop of lush greenery.

Spinnaker Spritz

A glass of clear liquid with ice and a mint leaf garnish, set on a gray table against a gray background.

Three Shreets

A glass of orange-colored beverage garnished with a lime slice on a wooden table against a blurred green background.

Join The Envoy Hotel's Rooftop & City Views Of Tall Ships At The Harbor was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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