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Boosie Sues Over Alleged $600,000 Presidential Pardon Deal

Rapper Boosie Badazz has filed a lawsuit against conservative political operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, claiming they took $600,000

Published on July 14, 2026

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Source: Getty / Radio One

Rapper Boosie Badazz has filed a lawsuit against conservative political operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, claiming they took $600,000 while promising to help secure a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump.

According to the lawsuit, Boosie hired the pair in September 2025 while facing federal firearm charges. He alleges Wohl and Burkman repeatedly told him they had direct access to people in President Trump’s inner circle and could successfully obtain a presidential pardon on his behalf.

Boosie claims he signed a six-page agreement and paid the full $600,000. The contract reportedly called for the operatives to prepare and submit a clemency application, lobby officials involved in the pardon process, and advocate for a presidential pardon. However, the agreement also stated that no one could guarantee a pardon because only the President has the constitutional authority to grant one.

The lawsuit alleges Wohl and Burkman later told Boosie that President Trump had already signed the pardon and that it was simply waiting to be announced publicly. Boosie’s legal team says they contacted federal officials and learned there was no record of a signed pardon or any official action on his behalf.

Boosie is now seeking at least $300,000, claiming the agreement required a partial refund if a pardon was not obtained by the agreed deadline. Wohl and Burkman deny the allegations and maintain they fulfilled their obligations under the contract.

The lawsuit is ongoing, and no court has ruled on the claims. The case has generated widespread attention because it raises questions about lobbying, political influence, and the limits of what anyone can legitimately promise when it comes to obtaining a presidential pardon.
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