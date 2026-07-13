‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Dies at 78

Sam Neill, the acclaimed actor whose career spanned more than five decades and whose portrayal of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park made him an international star, has died. He was 78.

Neill’s family announced his death in a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, July 13, revealing that he died suddenly in Sydney, Australia, while surrounded by loved ones.

Source: Murray Close / Getty

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing,” the family said. They added that his death was “sudden and unexpected” but noted that the actor had remained cancer-free. The family also thanked the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital for their care and requested privacy as they mourn.

Born Nigel Neill in Northern Ireland in 1947, the future actor moved to New Zealand with his family at age 7. He later joked that he abandoned his birth name after deciding “Sam” suited him better, a nickname he adopted as a child that stayed with him throughout his life.

Neill discovered acting while attending Victoria University of Wellington, where he earned a degree in English before launching his career in New Zealand cinema. His breakthrough came in 1977’s Sleeping Dogs, a landmark film that helped introduce New Zealand filmmaking to international audiences. He soon built an impressive résumé with acclaimed performances in My Brilliant Career, Omen III: The Final Conflict, Dead Calm, The Hunt for Red October and The Piano.

His defining role arrived in 1993 when Steven Spielberg cast him as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, a performance that cemented his place in Hollywood history. Neill later reprised the beloved character in multiple sequels while continuing to earn praise for television roles in The Tudors and Peaky Blinders.

Remembered for his warmth, wit and remarkable versatility, Neill leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable performances that captivated audiences around the world.

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