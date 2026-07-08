Taylor Swift Trends Over Trump Posts

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Taylor Swift is back in the headlines after becoming the center of another political controversy.

The pop superstar began trending after Trump-related social media posts featuring Taylor Swift-inspired “Eras Tour” graphics circulated online, prompting mixed reactions from fans and critics. While some called the posts humorous, others questioned the use of Swift’s brand and likeness in a political context.

Swift has not addressed the situation publicly, and her team has not released a statement. The singer has previously been vocal about her political views, making her a frequent topic whenever politics and pop culture collide.

As the online conversation continues, fans are closely watching to see whether Swift will respond or let the controversy fade on its ow