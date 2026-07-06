England Advances, but One Veteran’s World Cup May Be Over

England advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday, July 5, but veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering a wrist injury in a postgame accident.

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Henderson, 36, was an unused substitute during England’s Round of 16 win at Mexico City’s historic Estadio Azteca. Following the final whistle, England’s players celebrated with supporters behind one of the goals by singing “Wonderwall,” the Oasis hit that has become the team’s unofficial anthem during this World Cup.

During the celebrations, Henderson reportedly fell over an advertising board and landed awkwardly on his wrist. The longtime England international remained on the ground as teammates, including Dan Burn and Declan Rice, looked on while medical staff treated him. He was given oxygen before being stretchered from the field.

England manager Thomas Tuchel later told the BBC the injury was “quite serious” and confirmed Henderson had been taken to a hospital. According to reports, he stayed behind in Mexico City instead of returning with the squad to its training base in Kansas City, Missouri. The Athletic reported Monday that Henderson is expected to miss the rest of the tournament and will require wrist surgery.

On the field, Jude Bellingham scored twice for England before Mexico cut the deficit through Julián Quiñones. Harry Kane and Raúl Jiménez later converted penalties as England secured its place in the quarterfinals.