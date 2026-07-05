Big Tigger’s Co-Host Francesca Amiker Files Defamation Against His Estragned Wife Alicia Brown

The legal nightmare surrounding Atlanta radio royalty has officially escalated from a messy domestic dispute straight into federal court. Following a wave of shocking headline revelations, the public is finally getting a clearer look into the dark sequence of events that led to Big Tigger‘s arrest last month. The former Rap City host, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on June 20, facing severe charges of domestic battery and third-degree cruelty to children following an alleged physical altercation with his wife, Alicia Brown.

Source: Prince Williams/ Paras Griffin

Now, the fallout has officially expanded beyond the married couple. Not long after news broke that Morgan’s V-103 radio co-host, Francesca Amiker, filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Brown for publicly labeling her a “homewrecker,” Brown broke her silence. Issuing a statement through her legal team on Instagram, Brown made it clear she isn’t backing down from the impending legal warfare. “Unfortunately a lot is going to come out,” she warned in her caption. “Through my testimony and [my] husband[‘]s.”

As previously reported, the timeline behind Big Tigger’s arrest originally began on the night of May 9th inside the couple’s Sandy Springs home. According to detailed police warrants, an argument exploded in the master bedroom after Brown confronted her husband over a series of text messages between him and a female colleague. During the shouting match, Morgan allegedly called his wife a “psycho” and admitted he had deleted several messages so she couldn’t view them.

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The argument quickly turned physical when Brown attempted to grab Big Tigger’s phone to stop him from recording her. Warrants state that the radio personality tackled his wife to the floor to retrieve the phone, leaving her with a bruised hip. Shaken, Brown retreated to their shared in-home office, declaring, “I will show you psycho,” before attempting to unplug a computer she had helped purchase.

What happened next was captured on an in-home Ring security camera, and the footage obtained by TMZ, paints a horrifying picture. The video reportedly shows Morgan approaching his wife from behind, grabbing her by the neck, and wrestling her arms as she screams, “Get off of me!” He then forcefully shoves her into a corner out of frame, followed by a loud crash and the sound of Brown weeping. Authorities state the forceful shove sent Brown flying headfirst into a door, causing a deep laceration over her left eye that required her to be rushed to an urgent care facility and later a hospital to receive stitches.

Watch full video on TMZ

Furthermore, the domestic incident occurred while the couple’s 13-year-old son was inside the home, fully able to hear the entire incident. When asked by police why she waited until June 9th to cooperate with detectives, Brown confessed she was deeply afraid of her husband and worried that because of his massive public platform, nobody would believe her story.

Big Tigger’s Arrest Leads To A Defamation Lawsuit From His Co-Host

As the graphic details of Big Tigger’s arrest dominated the internet, the situation took a secondary legal turn. On June 30th, Big Tigger’s four-time Emmy Award-winning radio co-host, Francesca Amiker, launched a federal lawsuit against Brown in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Amiker claims that Brown used multiple social media accounts throughout May and June to falsely accuse her of having a romantic affair with her co-worker, helping cause the couple’s divorce, and condoning domestic violence. The veteran journalist maintains that her relationship with him has always been strictly professional and that Brown’s viral posts painted her as a “mistress” to help promote a forthcoming app ironically titled hesaidshesaid.

According to The Grio, Amiker is seeking damages exceeding $75,000. She notes the viral backlash has resulted in intense online harassment, canceled public appearances, delayed business opportunities, and severe career damage that forced her to hire a crisis management team. A source close to the radio host told The Shade Room that Amiker is shocked by her name being dragged into the marital dispute.

For his part, the V-103 host posted a cryptic statement online following his release on a $10,000 bond, stating he denies the allegations and reminding fans that “life is a cruel teacher.” With a judge officially granting Brown a temporary protective order forcing Big Tigger to stay completely away from her and their children, a legal showdown is on the horizon.

Big Tigger’s Co-Host Francesca Amiker Files Defamation Against His Estragned Wife Alicia Brown was originally published on bossip.com