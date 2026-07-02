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FIFA Appeal Off the Table, Balogun Responds to Controversial Red Card

Folarin Balogun posted a cryptic social media message after his disputed World Cup red card, while reports indicate the United States has no avenue to appeal the suspension.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Folarin Balogun is keeping his sense of humor after his controversial red card during the United States’ World Cup victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: John Todd/ISI Photos / Getty

The 24-year-old striker returned to Instagram shortly after the Americans advanced with a win in their Round of 32 matchup on Wednesday, July 1, sharing a photo of himself standing on the field with his hands on his hips and a skeptical expression. Balogun didn’t include a caption, letting the image speak for itself following the highly debated decision.

He later reposted the image to his Instagram Stories alongside another game photo and added the message, “Purple hearts! The war continues 💜💜💜💜💜.”

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute after challenging for the ball and landing on the ankle of Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović. Officials ruled the challenge worthy of a straight red card, forcing the United States to finish the match with 10 players.

The dismissal means Balogun will miss the Americans’ Round of 16 showdown against Belgium.

The call sparked widespread debate, including from several high-profile sports figures. Jason Kelce questioned on social media whether the challenge met the standard for a red card, arguing it appeared incidental rather than reckless or intentional. During Fox’s broadcast, referee analyst Mark Clattenburg also described the incident as an accident, saying it did not meet the criteria for a sending off and could significantly alter the course of the match.

Patrick Mahomes also reacted with disbelief online.

According to ESPN, the United States cannot appeal the decision. Balogun is set to serve a one-match suspension, though FIFA’s disciplinary panel could still impose an additional ban if it determines further punishment is warranted.

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