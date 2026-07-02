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Future projections suggest continued changes in average funeral expenses since there’s rising inflation and consumer preferences are changing pricing. Cremation growth may also moderate average funeral expenses, and planning ahead will become more important as costs increase.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), the cremation rate is expected to reach 82.3% by 2045. While less popular, burials will still be needed, too.

With both, people often hold funerals as a final farewell, and there are associated costs involved. Future funeral cost projections show that average funeral expenses will rise for the following reasons.

Will Rising Inflation Continue to Influence Funeral Costs?

One of the biggest factors contributing to rising funeral costs is ongoing inflation. The costs associated with funeral services tend to rise over time alongside broader economic trends, such as:

Labor

Transportation

Utilities

Facility maintenance

Funeral homes also face increasing expenses for fuel, insurance, and specialized equipment. This means that even modest annual inflation can significantly increase the total cost of a funeral over a decade or two.

Consumer Preferences Are Changing Funeral Service Pricing

More families are choosing:

Personalized memorial services

Customized caskets or urns

Celebration-of-life events

Unique keepsakes that reflect a loved one’s personality

Some people opt for simpler arrangements to reduce expenses, but others are willing to spend more on meaningful experiences and custom services. Funeral providers are responding by expanding the range of available options, and they’re also creating pricing structures that accommodate both budget-conscious and premium services.

This increased customization means that future average funeral expenses may become more variable. Families will have greater flexibility and more opportunities to add optional services that increase the final bill.

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Will Cremation Growth Moderate Average Funeral Expenses?

The growing popularity of cremation is expected to influence trends in funeral pricing. Direct cremation typically costs less than a traditional burial, so its adoption could slow the rate at which average funeral expenses rise overall.

Do note that cremation is no longer always the low-cost option it once was. Many families now combine cremation with:

Memorial services

Upgraded urns

Permanent memorials

Ash-scattering ceremonies

All of these things can substantially increase total costs.

As cremation becomes more and more preferred, funeral providers will likely continue developing new service packages that blend affordability with personalization.

Planning Ahead Will Become More Important as Costs Increase

Most projections suggest that funeral expenses will continue rising steadily over the coming decades, so advance planning is increasingly valuable. Those who research options early can:

Compare providers

Establish realistic budgets

Consider pre-need arrangements, such as final expense life insurance for seniors

Regarding budgeting for funerals, families will more commonly use things like financial planning tools and dedicated savings accounts to get protection from future cost increases.

No one can predict exact funeral prices years in advance, but preparing early provides greater financial flexibility and reduces the likelihood of loved ones facing unexpected expenses.

Average Funeral Expenses Will Probably Rise

Average funeral expenses will most likely go up in the future, so it’s important to prepare beforehand. If you sort everything out well in advance, then you’ll ensure that your loved ones won’t have to deal with tough choices when the time comes.

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