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Future projections suggest continued changes in average funeral expenses

Average funeral expenses are on the rise. Dive into future projections and practical tips for planning ahead. Click to make informed decisions today!

Published on July 2, 2026

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Future projections show continued changes in average funeral expenses
ShutterStock royalty-free image #664198012, 'funeral and mourning concept – photo frame with black ribbon, burning candles and coffin at church' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on June 30th, 2023. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Future projections suggest continued changes in average funeral expenses since there’s rising inflation and consumer preferences are changing pricing. Cremation growth may also moderate average funeral expenses, and planning ahead will become more important as costs increase.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), the cremation rate is expected to reach 82.3% by 2045. While less popular, burials will still be needed, too.

With both, people often hold funerals as a final farewell, and there are associated costs involved. Future funeral cost projections show that average funeral expenses will rise for the following reasons.

Will Rising Inflation Continue to Influence Funeral Costs?

One of the biggest factors contributing to rising funeral costs is ongoing inflation. The costs associated with funeral services tend to rise over time alongside broader economic trends, such as:

  • Labor
  • Transportation
  • Utilities
  • Facility maintenance

Funeral homes also face increasing expenses for fuel, insurance, and specialized equipment. This means that even modest annual inflation can significantly increase the total cost of a funeral over a decade or two.

Consumer Preferences Are Changing Funeral Service Pricing

More families are choosing:

  • Personalized memorial services
  • Customized caskets or urns
  • Celebration-of-life events
  • Unique keepsakes that reflect a loved one’s personality

Some people opt for simpler arrangements to reduce expenses, but others are willing to spend more on meaningful experiences and custom services. Funeral providers are responding by expanding the range of available options, and they’re also creating pricing structures that accommodate both budget-conscious and premium services.

This increased customization means that future average funeral expenses may become more variable. Families will have greater flexibility and more opportunities to add optional services that increase the final bill.

Will Cremation Growth Moderate Average Funeral Expenses?

The growing popularity of cremation is expected to influence trends in funeral pricing. Direct cremation typically costs less than a traditional burial, so its adoption could slow the rate at which average funeral expenses rise overall.

Do note that cremation is no longer always the low-cost option it once was. Many families now combine cremation with:

  • Memorial services
  • Upgraded urns
  • Permanent memorials
  • Ash-scattering ceremonies

All of these things can substantially increase total costs.

As cremation becomes more and more preferred, funeral providers will likely continue developing new service packages that blend affordability with personalization.

Planning Ahead Will Become More Important as Costs Increase

Most projections suggest that funeral expenses will continue rising steadily over the coming decades, so advance planning is increasingly valuable. Those who research options early can:

Regarding budgeting for funerals, families will more commonly use things like financial planning tools and dedicated savings accounts to get protection from future cost increases.

No one can predict exact funeral prices years in advance, but preparing early provides greater financial flexibility and reduces the likelihood of loved ones facing unexpected expenses.

Average Funeral Expenses Will Probably Rise

Average funeral expenses will most likely go up in the future, so it’s important to prepare beforehand. If you sort everything out well in advance, then you’ll ensure that your loved ones won’t have to deal with tough choices when the time comes.

Take a look at our other pages now to find other helpful articles.

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