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Papoose Wants LeBron James To Sign With The New York Knicks

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Papoose has been a die-hard New York Knicks fan since Day 1, but now he’s got a bone to pick with some of the fanbase.

Published on July 1, 2026

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Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny
Source: Paras Griffin/Richard Rodriguez / Getty

Papoose has been a die-hard New York Knicks fan since Day 1, but now he’s got a bone to pick with some of the fanbase.

During the New York rapper’s boo, Claressa Shields’, press tour stop in Atlanta ahead of her upcoming fight, he caught up with Hip-Hop Wired. The entire city has been on cloud nine after the Knicks brought home their first NBA championship since the 1970s.

Knicks super fans like Spike Lee, Fat Joe, Timothée Chalamet, and countless others packed Madison Square Garden throughout the team’s historic playoff run, proudly repping the orange and blue court side.

In true New York fashion, Papoose isn’t satisfied with just one championship. He wants the Knicks to run it up. So when asked whether the team should make a splash in free agency and pursue the newly available LeBron James, Poose didn’t hesitate.

“Some dudes from New York who speak against their own hometown, they say sh*t like, ‘Us New Yorkers go to other cities and we think we run every thing.’ I be like damn, you from New York, why you talking down against your own hometown? I’m not one of them dudes, but right now? I’m gonna be one of them dudes, if LeBron James is saying he wants to come to the New York Knicks, you gonna complain about that? Are you f*cking kidding me?”

He doubled down, saying he’d welcome King James with open arms because adding a player of his caliber only strengthens the franchise. 

“I don’t got no problem, I would him with open arms, pause. At the end of the day you can never stop adding on, LeBron James is only gonna add on to the franchise. Whether he get busy or not.”

Check out the full clip below.

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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