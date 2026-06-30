Listen Live
Close
News

Malik Beasley, Ed Davis Named In Federal NBA Gambling Probe

Former NBA players Malik Beasley and Ed Davis were indicted in the latest wave of the federal government’s probe into gambling in the league.

Published on June 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves
Source: David Berding / Getty

According to reports from NBC, former National Basketball Association players Malik Beasley and Ed Davis were indicted in the newest phase of the federal government’s sprawling investigation into gambling in the league on Monday (June 29).

In the unsealed indictment, prosecutors from the United States District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York claim that Beasley reached an agreement with Davis while he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024 to manipulate his performance so Davis and other co-conspirators could place fraudulent wagers on games he was in.

Davis, referred to as the “gatekeeper,” became friends with Davis when the two were teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2020-2021 season. Davis, who last played in the league in 2022, would loan Beasley millions to cover his numerous gambling debts.

The bets totalled thousands of dollars, according to prosecutors, with some amounting to $75,000 that led to payouts of $121,000. Key games that Beasley engaged in deliberate manipulation included a Jan. 26, 2024, Bucks-Cleveland Cavaliers game and games in March 2024 against the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The scheme apparently fell apart in the game against the Nets, after Beasley went over on his rebounding prop – he was supposed to go under. Davis was then instructed by the other co-defendants in the indictment to pay up on the lost bets or have Beasley fix more games, but Davis balked after another NBA player, Jontay Porter, was indicted for gambling.

Beasley has been out of the league since his name was first mentioned in the initial stages of the probe, costing him a 3-year, $45 million contract with the Detroit Pistons. He and Davis are the fifth and sixth former and current NBA players named in the investigation involving members of four Mafia families.

Damon Jones, a former player with the Miami Heat and assistant coach, pled guilty in April to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He stated that he used “insider information” to get the edge in sports bets. He was indicted along with former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.

Malik Beasley, Ed Davis Named In Federal NBA Gambling Probe was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

A couple embracing affectionately, with the woman holding a red rose and the man appearing to be comforting her.

DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Show

From Tributes To Vocal Masterclasses, Here Are The Best 2026 BET Awards Performances

Hip-Hop Wired
Great American State Fair, Washington DC

Donald Trump's Great American Fair Was An Epic Flop

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027

Skepta Calls Out Fan Interaction With North West At Paris Fashion Week

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.
Trending
HBCU AWARE FEST
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

VIDEO: Kirk Franklin Heated After Man Says He & Wife Are Going to Hell

Rick Ross
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

[VIDEO] Rick Ross, Scarface Bring Luxury Rap Experience to Houston

A child slides down a colorful water slide at an amusement park, surrounded by other water attractions. A close-up of a red and white polka dot carnival ride. An inflatable water park with various slides and obstacles.
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Your Family Could Win the Ultimate 713 Day at Big Rivers Waterpark

2026 BET Awards - Show
13 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

The Funniest Druski Moments from the 2026 BET Awards

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close