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Serena’s Comeback Ends Early at Wimbledon

The 23-time Grand Slam champ returned to Centre Court with power and poise, but rising star Maya Joint spoiled the moment in a hard-fought opening-round win.

Published on July 1, 2026

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Serena Williams reminded the tennis world of her greatness Tuesday, returning to singles competition for the first time in nearly four years at Wimbledon. But the 23-time Grand Slam champion ultimately fell short, losing 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint in the opening round.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2026
Source: Frey/TPN / Getty

At 44, Williams showed flashes of the dominant force that won her seven Wimbledon titles, firing powerful serves — including aces over 120 mph — and striking heavy groundstrokes. Still, Joint, ranked No. 87 in the world, proved up to the challenge, handling Williams’ pace and delivering in key moments.

“I don’t know what just happened,” Joint said after the match. “She has such an aura… I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was a little kid.”

The Championships - Wimbledon 2026.
Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

Williams hadn’t played a singles match since the 2022 U.S. Open, though she competed in doubles ahead of Wimbledon to mark her comeback. She entered the tournament via a wild card and will still compete in doubles alongside her sister Venus later this week.

The match featured vintage Serena moments, including a comeback from 0-40 in the second set and a clutch tiebreak performance where she saved a match point to force a deciding set. However, Joint took control early in the third, sealing the win after 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Williams received a standing ovation both before and after the match, with fans celebrating her return. Despite the loss, her presence — and power — proved she can still compete on one of tennis’ biggest stages.

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