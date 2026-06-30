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50 Cent Booked To Play Show At Donald Trump Jr.'s Club.

50 Cent Booked To Play Show At Donald Trump Jr.'s Club.

Published on June 30, 2026

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Donald Trump Jr. scored a big-time Hip-Hop act to grace the stages of his exclusive, members-only club in Washington, D.C. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will perform at the Executive Branch this coming Fourth of July weekend.

In a story broken by The Daily Beast on the word of sources, it was learned that 50 Cent will perform at the Executive Branch on July 3. The club, which is invitation-only, has been described in past reports as a nightclub for wealthy persons within the MAGA social sphere.

President Donald Trump has rolled out all the stops for America’s 250th anniversary, including a reportedly underattended state fair display on the National Mall. The show at the Executive Branch is also connected to President Trump’s “Freedom 250” campaign, according to the outlet.

Trump Jr. co-owns the club, which is in Washington’s swank Georgetown neighborhood, and has an annual membership of $500,000. Trump Jr. owns the space with financiers Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital.

According to another source that knows the inner workings of the club, 50 Cent joins past performers Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland in rocking sets there.

Fif, who endlessly promotes himself online, hasn’t said a word about the upcoming performance on social media.

Photo: Getty

50 Cent Booked To Play Show At Donald Trump Jr.'s Club. was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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