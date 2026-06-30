LeBron James Says Goodbye to Lakers, Eyes Next Chapter

LeBron James is officially moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers, ending an eight-year run with the franchise as he prepares for a record-setting 24th NBA season.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN’s Shams Charania that James informed the Lakers they can move forward without him because he plans to continue his career elsewhere.

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

In a statement, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss thanked James for his contributions, highlighting the team’s 2020 NBA championship and the many milestones he achieved in Los Angeles.

With NBA free agency opening Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are expected to pursue the four-time NBA champion. The team gained financial flexibility after Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option, though ESPN reports Golden State has not received any indication it is James’ preferred destination. Sources say the Warriors remain an attractive option but will need to recruit the future Hall of Famer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat — the other two franchises James has played for during his career — are also expected to explore signing him. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, there is “no rush” for James to make his decision.

James, who turns 42 in December, remains one of the league’s most productive players despite entering what could be the final chapter of his career. Last season, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds while earning another All-Star selection. He also elevated his play in the postseason, averaging 23.2 points as the Lakers advanced past the first round.

Lakers star Luka Dončić paid tribute to his former teammate on Instagram, writing, “An honor to play with and learn from you @kingjames.”