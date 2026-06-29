Kids Get In Free Opening Weekend at UniverSoul Circus in Houston

Source: General / Universoul Circus

Families looking for affordable summer fun in Houston can kick off the season with a special deal from UniverSoul Circus. For Opening Weekend only, parents can take advantage of a special deal July 17 through July 19 at Sam Houston Race Park.

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That means when you purchase one adult ticket, one child gets in free, making it the perfect chance to create unforgettable family memories without stretching the budget. Known for its high-energy performances, interactive crowd experience, and world-class talent from around the globe, UniverSoul Circus continues to be one of the most unique live entertainment experiences for all ages.

From jaw-dropping stunts and nonstop music to dancing and cultural performances, the circus promises something for everyone in the family. This limited-time Opening Weekend offer is only available July 17–19, so families are encouraged to grab tickets early. Tickets are available now at UniverSoulCircus.com or at the box office.