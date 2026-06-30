LeBron James Free Agency Rumors Swirl Around Warriors, Cavaliers

LeBron James’ NBA future is once again one of the league’s biggest storylines as speculation continues to grow about where the four-time champion will play next season.

The 41-year-old is currently an unrestricted free agent after his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expired, and while a return to Los Angeles remains a possibility, several teams have reportedly emerged as potential landing spots.

Source: (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) / (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Golden State Warriors are exploring ways to entice James to the Bay Area once free agency officially opens on June 30. One reported scenario would involve Golden State attempting to acquire Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards, reuniting James with his former Lakers teammate in hopes of convincing the NBA’s all-time leading scorer to join the franchise.

Davis, 33, helped James lead the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship before being traded in February 2025 in the blockbuster deal that brought Luka Dončić to Los Angeles. After one season with the Dallas Mavericks, Davis was dealt to Washington.

Fueling the speculation further, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Monday on The Hoop Collective podcast that James’ priority isn’t necessarily maximizing his next contract.

“I would just tell you that it’s been communicated to me that the number one thing for LeBron next season is happiness and not money,” Windhorst said.

The timing is notable after Warriors forward Draymond Green opted out of his $27.7 million player option, creating additional financial flexibility for Golden State as free agency begins.

A potential Davis trade would likely require the Warriors to part with Jimmy Butler and valuable draft assets. Butler, who joined Golden State after a stint with Miami, famously faced James and Davis in the 2020 NBA Finals, where the Lakers captured the title inside the Orlando bubble.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Another team frequently linked to James is his former club, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rumors intensified after James recently reunited with members of Cleveland’s 2016 championship team to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise’s historic NBA Finals victory over Golden State.

The possibility of a homecoming has also been discussed by several NBA analysts, with former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin previously saying he would be “surprised” if James doesn’t eventually return to Cleveland.

Still, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported earlier this month that the most likely outcome remains James re-signing with the Lakers, with the Warriors viewed as the most realistic alternative should he decide to leave Los Angeles.

With free agency set to open, James once again finds himself at the center of the NBA’s offseason conversation, and wherever he lands could reshape the league’s championship picture.