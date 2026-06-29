Fenix Flexin’s “Rubberz” Is the Plot Twist I Didn’t See Coming

Fenix Flexin's new sound in 'Rubberz' departs significantly from his previous work with Shoreline Mafia.

The dramatic shift has led some listeners to question whether it's really Fenix performing on the track.

Despite skepticism, the author respects Fenix's willingness to experiment and evolve as an artist.

Source: Andrew Lepley / Getty

One of my favorite things about hip-hop is watching artists evolve. Sometimes they stay in the lane that made them famous, and other times they completely reinvent themselves. That’s exactly what’s happening with Fenix Flexin and his viral record, “Rubberz.” If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you’ve probably seen people debating the song, asking whether it’s really Fenix on the record, or simply admitting they can’t get the hook out of their heads. Count me as someone who’s been paying attention because I honestly didn’t expect this direction. It feels fresh, unexpected and unlike anything I would’ve predicted from one of the founding members of Shoreline Mafia. In an era where so much music can blend together, “Rubberz” immediately stands out because it sounds different—not just from what’s on the charts, but from Fenix Flexin’s own catalog.

Part of what makes this moment so fascinating is my appreciation for Shoreline Mafia. I’ve been a fan of the group’s music for years. Shoreline Mafia helped define a generation of West Coast hip-hop with records that were gritty, street-focused and unmistakably Los Angeles. Their music had an energy that couldn’t be duplicated, and Fenix Flexin played a huge role in building that identity. That’s why “Rubberz” caught so many longtime fans off guard. The melodies, vocal delivery and overall sound are a complete departure from what people associate with Fenix. It’s a bold creative pivot, and that’s exactly why the internet has been buzzing. When you’ve built your career around one signature sound, changing it overnight is always going to make people stop and ask questions.

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In fact, the conversation has become so loud that some listeners are questioning whether it’s even Fenix Flexin performing on the song. That’s how dramatic the shift feels. Personally, I understand why people are skeptical because the difference is undeniable. At the same time, I don’t think artists should be boxed into one style forever. The greatest musicians are the ones willing to take risks, even when their audience isn’t ready for them. Whether “Rubberz” ends up becoming his biggest hit or simply marks the beginning of a new chapter, I respect the willingness to experiment. What I’m really looking forward to is seeing Fenix perform this record live. That’s where I think he’ll silence a lot of the critics. Once people hear him perform it with their own eyes and ears, the conversation can move away from conspiracy theories and back toward appreciating the music.

Hip-hop has always rewarded artists who aren’t afraid to evolve, and “Rubberz” feels like one of those moments where we’ll eventually look back and say, “This was the beginning of something different.” Maybe this becomes the blueprint for Fenix Flexin’s next era, or maybe it’s simply one memorable detour before he returns to the sound fans know and love. Either way, the record has accomplished one important thing: people are talking about Fenix Flexin again. That’s hard to do in today’s music landscape, and whether you love the song or you’re still trying to figure it out, you can’t deny the impact it’s already making. I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on what comes next because if this is only the start, I have a feeling Fenix Flexin still has a few surprises left for all of us. Bennett Knows