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A$AP Rocky Calls Cap On Rihanna Disrespect During His Tour

'Shut The F*** Up': A$AP Rocky Responds To Critics Of His 'Don't Be Dumb' Tour Behavior, Calls Cap On Rihanna Disrespect

A$AP Rocky isn't here for the faux outrage over his recent onstage comments during his "Don't Be Dumb" tour stops. He addressed them head on during his latest stop.

Published on June 28, 2026

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Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky Presents AWGE FW26 COLLECTION
Source: Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com / Courtesy of AWGE

A$AP Rocky is making it clear that he’s not here for the commentary surrounding his Don’t Be Dumb Tour behavior.

After sending Rihanna Navy into a cold blue over his comments to women in the audience, Rocky had a few things to discuss during a recent tour stop.

“F**k the internet,” Rocky told the crowd. “First they was saying n****a was wearing thongs, then they was saying n****as show wasn’t selling out, nobody wasn’t coming, then they saying I’m disrespectful to my wife. Suck my d**k, n***a.”

Though the clip, shared by the No Jumper instagram account, was posted on Jun. 27, it’s unclear which show Rocky cleared the air at; however, his inclusion of the alleged Rihanna disrespect limits the possibility to some time after his Arizona stop on Jun. 23.

Thong Gate was easily disproved by Rocky’s brand AWGE, who addressed the viral moment via an ad for a line of thong-topped pants that were now being added to the tour merch saying, “DONT BE DUMB YOU PLAYED YASELF. MISTOOK A MIC PACK. YOUR DUMBNESS IS OPPORTUNITY. WOMEN THONG STACKED DENIM JEANS.”

However, the comments that have caused the most stir were to a pair of female fans sitting Rocky’s view during a show. Before hopping into one of his playboy boasting tracks, the Harlem rapper gleefully flirted with the ladies.

“Thank God y’all didn’t know me when I was single ‘cause I would have f**ked the s**t out of you if you was pretty,” he said.

Though some fans chalked it up to a professional entertainer simply doing his job, others felt that it was disrespectful to Rihanna, with whom he shares three children. And, if what Rocky calls her himself is true, would it be permissible for a man who’s married to talk to another woman that way?

Rihanna has been in attendance throughout the tour, so far, with the exception of the night in question, and on those nights Rocky made sure to let his lady know that his past was simply that. And that his performance of the tracks where he boasts of his sexual escapades are little more than relics of a life he has no plans of going back to.

Are the people just giving Rocky a hard time? We shall see.

'Shut The F*** Up': A$AP Rocky Responds To Critics Of His 'Don't Be Dumb' Tour Behavior, Calls Cap On Rihanna Disrespect was originally published on bossip.com

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