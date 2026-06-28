In Honor of June 27: 27 Things to Do With Kids
If you’re looking to keep the kids entertained all summer long, Houston has no shortage of family-friendly attractions. From splash pads and museums to wildlife encounters and amusement parks, here are 27 fun places to visit around the city.
- Space Center Houston – Explore real spacecraft, astronaut exhibits, and hands-on activities.
- Houston Zoo – See thousands of animals and enjoy interactive exhibits.
- Children’s Museum Houston – Packed with hands-on exhibits designed for curious young minds.
- Downtown Aquarium – Marine life, rides, and family-friendly dining all in one place.
- The Health Museum – Fun, interactive exhibits about the human body.
- Museum of Natural Science – Dinosaurs, gems, butterflies, and a planetarium.
- Kemah Boardwalk – Rides, games, waterfront views, and great food.
- Moody Gardens – Aquariums, rainforests, and 3D theaters.
- Schlitterbahn Galveston – A perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day.
- Typhoon Texas Waterpark – Water slides, lazy rivers, and splash zones.
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown – One of the area’s largest water parks.
- Houston Arboretum & Nature Center – Nature trails and educational programs.
- Hermann Park – Ride the train, paddle boats, and visit playgrounds.
- Discovery Green – Splash pad, playground, and free family events.
- Buffalo Bayou Park – Bike, walk, picnic, or play.
- Levy Park – Great playground, splash pad, and activities.
- Houston Funplex – Bowling, arcade games, roller skating, and rides.
- Main Event Entertainment – Bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and more.
- Urban Air Adventure Park – Trampolines, climbing walls, and obstacle courses.
- Altitude Trampoline Park – Wall-to-wall fun for energetic kids.
- Katy Mills – Shopping plus indoor entertainment options.
- The Woodlands Children’s Museum – Interactive exhibits and creative play.
- Old MacDonald’s Farm – Petting zoo, pony rides, and train rides.
- Froberg’s Farm – Seasonal fruit picking and family activities.
- Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures – Water attractions, zip lines, and aerial adventures.
- NASA Tram Tour – Go behind the scenes at America’s human spaceflight center.
- Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier – Classic amusement park rides right over the Gulf.
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