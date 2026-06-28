In Honor of June 27: 27 Things to Do With Kids

Source: Radio One / General

If you’re looking to keep the kids entertained all summer long, Houston has no shortage of family-friendly attractions. From splash pads and museums to wildlife encounters and amusement parks, here are 27 fun places to visit around the city.

Space Center Houston – Explore real spacecraft, astronaut exhibits, and hands-on activities. Houston Zoo – See thousands of animals and enjoy interactive exhibits. Children’s Museum Houston – Packed with hands-on exhibits designed for curious young minds. Downtown Aquarium – Marine life, rides, and family-friendly dining all in one place. The Health Museum – Fun, interactive exhibits about the human body. Museum of Natural Science – Dinosaurs, gems, butterflies, and a planetarium. Kemah Boardwalk – Rides, games, waterfront views, and great food. Moody Gardens – Aquariums, rainforests, and 3D theaters. Schlitterbahn Galveston – A perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day. Typhoon Texas Waterpark – Water slides, lazy rivers, and splash zones. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown – One of the area’s largest water parks. Houston Arboretum & Nature Center – Nature trails and educational programs. Hermann Park – Ride the train, paddle boats, and visit playgrounds. Discovery Green – Splash pad, playground, and free family events. Buffalo Bayou Park – Bike, walk, picnic, or play. Levy Park – Great playground, splash pad, and activities. Houston Funplex – Bowling, arcade games, roller skating, and rides. Main Event Entertainment – Bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and more. Urban Air Adventure Park – Trampolines, climbing walls, and obstacle courses. Altitude Trampoline Park – Wall-to-wall fun for energetic kids. Katy Mills – Shopping plus indoor entertainment options. The Woodlands Children’s Museum – Interactive exhibits and creative play. Old MacDonald’s Farm – Petting zoo, pony rides, and train rides. Froberg’s Farm – Seasonal fruit picking and family activities. Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures – Water attractions, zip lines, and aerial adventures. NASA Tram Tour – Go behind the scenes at America’s human spaceflight center. Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier – Classic amusement park rides right over the Gulf.