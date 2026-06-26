Barack & Michelle Obama Reflect On 34 Years Of Love, Legacy & Their 'Cool' Forever First Daughters Sasha & Malia

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Our forever first family is still absolute goals, and the latest joint interview between Barack and Michelle Obama should put any other conversations that say otherwise to rest. Read about how the couple reflects on their 37 years of love, legacy, and their “smart, funny, and cool” daughters.

Nearly 34 years into marriage, the former President and First Lady are reminding the world that lasting love is not about perfection. It is about partnership, mutual respect, and choosing each other through every chapter of life.

As Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, the couple sat down for a rare and deeply personal conversation that had fans swooning over their honesty, playful banter, and unwavering admiration for one another. According to a recent feature from PEOPLE, the chemistry between the two is still impossible to miss.

Barack even joked that he is the one who got the better deal in the marriage.

“I don’t know if it’s been an equal partnership,” he joked. “But it’s worked out for me pretty well. I’ve gotten more out of it than she has. For her it’s probably more of a mixed bag.”

Michelle quickly shut down the self-deprecating humor, explaining that her husband has always had a habit of shining the spotlight on everyone except himself.

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“My husband is always thinking about reflecting the light on other people,” she said before proudly adding, “I am so proud of how my husband showed up in that role, how he shows up every day.”

Instead, Michelle used the opportunity to celebrate the man she says has always believed in her. She shared that while she probably would have built a beautiful life in Chicago on her own, it would have been much smaller. Barack encouraged her to think beyond what she imagined was possible and gave her the confidence to pursue opportunities she never considered for herself.

At the same time, she says she has served as his anchor throughout decades of public service, family life, and historic milestones. Together, they describe themselves as each other’s “counterbalance.”

“He gave me the courage. He was my ballast. He was like, ‘I got you.’ And however hard it’s been, the ups and downs, he’s got me.”

When asked about the sculpture at the Obama Presidential Center symbolizing their partnership, Barack explained exactly why Michelle has always been his greatest teammate.

“I knew almost immediately… this was a one of a kind woman with the integrity and character, smarts and values to make me better,” he said. “Just being with her made me better, and she still does.”

Their conversation also offered a glimpse into life as empty nesters. Barack proudly admitted that his daughters, Malia and Sasha, have officially surpassed their parents in the cool department. In another interview with PEOPLE, the former president laughed that he can barely keep up with his daughters during family dinners, calling them “smarter, funnier, and cooler than he ever was at their age.”

Michelle added that their daughters represent the promise and brilliance of an entire generation, which is exactly why the Obama Presidential Center was built with future leaders in mind.

The opening of the center feels especially meaningful because it brings the couple back to where it all began. Chicago is where they met, fell in love, started their family, and launched a journey that would eventually make history. Now, the center stands as both a reflection of their past and an investment in future generations.

“I get emotional realizing what this will mean for kids,” she said. “It’s incredibly personal.”

More than three decades later, Barack and Michelle continue to prove that love evolves. It grows through sacrifice, laughter, shared purpose, and belief in one another, even when the world is watching. If this latest chapter tells us anything, it is that the Obamas are still writing one of the most enduring love stories in modern public life.

RELATED: Our Forever President & First Lady: Barack And Michelle Officially Unveil The Obama Presidential Center

Barack & Michelle Obama Reflect On 34 Years Of Love, Legacy & Their 'Cool' Forever First Daughters Sasha & Malia was originally published on bossip.com