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Drake’s Full-Circle Backstreet Boys Story Starts With His First Kiss

: Before joining the Backstreet Boys on stage in Toronto, Drake told Kevin Richardson that the group's music played during one of the most memorable moments of his childhood—his first kiss.

Published on June 26, 2026

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When Drake finally met Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson in 2022, he didn’t waste any time sharing a memory that had stayed with him since he was a teenager. During a chance meeting at a Toronto restaurant, Drake revealed that his very first kiss happened while a Backstreet Boys song was playing. It was a heartfelt confession that surprised Richardson and highlighted just how much the legendary boy band had influenced an entire generation.

Drake Concert
Source: General / Getty

Richardson recalled that the encounter happened while the Backstreet Boys were in Toronto for three performances on their DNA Tour. After arriving at a restaurant that happened to be one of Drake’s favorite spots, the rapper requested the opportunity to greet the group. Once they met, Drake shared the personal story of his first kiss and explained how one of the band’s songs had become forever connected to one of the most unforgettable moments of his youth.

The conversation quickly turned into something even more memorable. Drake asked what the group was doing in town, and when he learned they were performing three sold-out shows, he asked if he could attend. The invitation led to an unforgettable surprise for fans when Drake joined the Backstreet Boys on stage during their Toronto concert to perform the iconic hit “I Want It That Way.”

During the performance, Drake explained why the moment meant so much to him. He told the audience that at his bar mitzvah when he was 13 years old, the song was playing when a girl he had a crush on asked him to dance. He described it as the first time he truly felt noticed and believed he had a chance to be “cool.” That memory remained with him for years, making his appearance alongside the Backstreet Boys a full-circle moment that connected his childhood to his career as one of the world’s biggest music stars.

The touching story serves as a reminder that even global superstars have cherished memories tied to the music they grew up with. For Drake, one unforgettable dance and a classic Backstreet Boys hit became part of a lifelong memory that eventually came full circle on stage in front of thousands of fans.

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