Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle Was a Moment…

Jay-Z's freestyle was a powerful moment, but not an actual song that people stream or play regularly.

Billboard should have recognized songs that have become part of people's daily rotation, like 'Spend It' and 'Rubbers'.

Jay-Z's ability to create a culture-shifting moment without releasing a single song proves his legendary status in hip-hop.

Source: General / General

When Billboard released its Best Songs of 2026 So Far list, one thing immediately caught my attention. The highest-ranked hip-hop entry wasn’t a chart-topping single or a radio smash—it was Jay-Z’s now-legendary Roots Picnic freestyle. And while I understand why it made the list, I don’t think it should’ve been there.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how important that freestyle was to hip-hop. It felt like the moment the culture collectively remembered that Jay-Z is still one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a microphone. The internet stopped. The conversations started. Every bar was dissected, every reference was analyzed, and for a few days, hip-hop belonged to Hov again. That’s what great moments do.

But here’s my issue. Billboard made a list of the best songs of 2026—not the biggest moments. Jay-Z’s freestyle wasn’t released as an official single. You can’t stream it like a traditional song. It’s not climbing radio charts, sitting on playlists, or becoming part of people’s daily rotation. It was a performance, and an incredible one at that. But calling it one of the year’s best songs feels like we’re grading the moment more than the music itself.

Ironically, that unforgettable freestyle was sparked by one of the biggest records of the year—Drake’s “Janice STFU.” Without that song creating the conversation, we probably don’t get the freestyle that had everyone talking. In many ways, the response became bigger than the original record, and that’s a testament to Jay-Z’s presence. Few artists can command the culture with a microphone and no rollout.

Still, if we’re talking strictly about songs, there are records I think deserve that recognition more. Young Miami’s “Spend It” has become one of the year’s standout records with undeniable energy and replay value. Phoenix Flexin’s “Rubbers” has also earned its place in the conversation, becoming one of those songs that continues to build momentum every time you hear it. Those are records people are actually living with, replaying, and adding to their playlists.

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None of this takes away from Jay-Z. If anything, it proves why he’s still one of hip-hop’s greatest. He can create one of the biggest moments of the year without even dropping a traditional single. That’s legendary. I just don’t think a freestyle should occupy a spot meant for the year’s best songs. Then again… maybe that’s the point. When you’re Jay-Z, sometimes a moment is so powerful that it transcends the rules. Bennett Knows.