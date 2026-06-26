5 Expired Foods You Can Still Eat

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Sometimes food passes the “best by” or “sell by” date but is still safe to eat. The key is proper storage, smell, and appearance. Here are 5 common foods that often last beyond their expiration date.



1. Eggs

Eggs can often last 3–5 weeks past the sell-by date if kept refrigerated. A simple way to check is the float test—fresh eggs sink, older eggs float. If it smells bad when cracked, throw it away.



2. Milk

Milk may still be usable a few days past the date, depending on how cold your fridge is. Always check for a sour smell or lumps before using it.



3. Bread

Bread can last 5–7 days past expiration if stored properly. If you see any mold, don’t cut around it—discard the entire loaf.



4. Rice

White rice can last years if kept sealed and dry. Cooked rice can last 3–5 days in the refrigerator. Always reheat thoroughly before eating.



5. Yogurt

Yogurt can sometimes be good 1–3 weeks past the date. It may become more tangy, but as long as there is no mold or bad smell, it is usually still safe.



Important Reminder

Expiration dates are often about quality, not safety. Still, always trust your senses—look, smell, and taste carefully. When in doubt, throw it out.



Bottom Line:

Some foods last longer than expected, but food safety always co