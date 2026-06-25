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Inside Jay-Z’s Mind: HBO Drops Teaser for ‘JAŸ-Z IN 8’

The rap legend shares insight into his artistry and upbringing in JAŸ-Z IN 8, a new eight-part series built around candid conversations and reflection.

Published on June 25, 2026

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HBO is giving fans an intimate look at one of hip-hop’s most influential voices. On June 25, the network released the official teaser for JAŸ-Z IN 8, an eight-part documentary series centered on Jay-Z, set to debut this fall on HBO and HBO Max.

The series pairs Jay-Z with legendary producer Rick Rubin for a stripped-down, black-and-white conversation that dives deep into the rapper’s music, lyrics, and life experiences. In the teaser, the two sit across from each other reflecting on creativity and pain. “Everyone had the same experience, except I was the one that could stand on the soapbox and articulate what we were going through,” Jay-Z says, highlighting his role as a voice for his generation. Rubin responds, “Without the pain, you wouldn’t have done the work,” prompting Jay-Z to add, “If it’s there — you use it.”

The project arrives at a milestone moment in Jay-Z’s career. The hip-hop icon is celebrating 30 years since his debut album Reasonable Doubt, with a series of special shows at Yankee Stadium this July. Each performance will spotlight a different era of his catalog, including The Blueprint and a broader “Extra Innings” set.

Jay-Z has also announced international stops, including Paris and Los Angeles later this year. While his last solo album, 4:44, dropped in 2017, his influence remains strong, with recent appearances at major events and alongside Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy. The docuseries promises a rare, thoughtful look at the man behind the music.

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