Lions’ Terrion Arnold Arrested in Florida Kidnapping, Robbery Case

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection with a Florida kidnapping and robbery investigation, authorities said Wednesday, and now faces multiple felony charges that could carry a potential life sentence if convicted.

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

According to Tampa police, Arnold is accused of being the “primary conspirator” in a February incident involving three men who were allegedly held at gunpoint, assaulted, and robbed inside a Tampa-area apartment. Investigators say the victims were targeted because Arnold and several associates believed they were responsible for stealing more than $250,000 worth of property from an Airbnb in nearby Largo earlier that month. Police later determined those men were not involved in that theft.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Authorities allege that on Feb. 4, the victims were brought to an apartment where two of Arnold’s associates held them at gunpoint and assaulted them while another person recorded the incident and sent video to Arnold. Police say Arnold later arrived at the apartment as the assault was ongoing, and that items belonging to the victims were taken during the incident. The victims later reported the crime.

Six other suspects have already been arrested, including Boakai Hilton, described as Arnold’s childhood friend, who faces multiple robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy charges.

Arnold’s representation has denied the allegations, saying there is “no credible evidence” linking him to the crimes and accusing prosecutors of relying on testimony from convicted individuals seeking reduced sentences.

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A Florida native, Arnold was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after playing at Alabama.