Mostyn Media Camp Day 3: Up Close & Personal with Radio Legends

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

Day 3 of Mostyn Media Camp, powered by Amber Mostyn, Mostyn Law, and the One For All Foundation, gave students an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Radio One Houston, offering a firsthand look at how one of the city’s leading media companies operates.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

Throughout the day, campers explored the impact radio has on shaping culture, delivering information, and keeping communities connected. They learned what it takes to build a successful station, from creating strong programming to developing a brand that stands out. Students also tapped into their creativity by coming up with their own station concepts, complete with names, content ideas, and unique programming strategies.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

The experience also introduced students to the many moving parts behind the microphone, as they learned about key departments like Promotions, Programming, Production, and Sales. Industry leaders broke down how each team works together to keep a station running and why every role matters in the bigger picture of broadcasting.

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A major highlight of the visit was the opportunity to connect with some of Houston’s top radio personalities, including Keisha Nicole, J-Mac, J Que, Young Jas, Mad Hatta, and Jala Mashay. Campers got to ask questions, hear personal career journeys, and gain real-world advice about breaking into media.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

To close out the day, students received a surprise gift of tickets to see Toy Story 5, putting the perfect finishing touch on a day full of inspiration, education, and unforgettable memories.

Check out more photos below.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026