From Ranch to Buc-ee’s: FIFA Fans Are Discovering America

FIFA visitors awed by advanced American sports venues and technology.

International travelers fascinated by supersized American food portions and local delicacies like Texas barbecue.

Visitors appreciate Americans' unapologetic self-expression and diverse regional cultures across the country.

Source: FIFA FAN FESTIVAL / General

There’s something kind of beautiful happening right now and it’s making me smile more than I expected. While everybody is focused on goals, stadiums and the global spectacle that is FIFA, international visitors are accidentally discovering another side of the United States: our culture. And somehow… ranch dressing became one of the stars of the show.

Apparently enough travelers were trying to bring bottles of ranch home in their carry-on luggage that TSA had to remind people that liquids over 3.4 ounces aren’t allowed through security unless packed properly. I’m sorry but that is hilarious and lowkey iconic. Out of all the things people could take back from America—cowboy boots, jerseys, souvenirs—it’s ranch dressing? That’s actually kind of amazing. Because for all the jokes we make about ourselves here in America, there’s something cool about seeing people experience parts of everyday life that we don’t even think twice about.

The first thing I keep seeing international visitors talk about is our stadiums. There’s always conversation online about whether America is a “real football country,” but one thing nobody can deny is we know how to build venues. NFL stadiums are massive. College football stadiums are massive. The screens are enormous, the sound systems are wild, the AC is fighting for its life in places like Houston and somehow still winning. People are realizing that America doesn’t just host sports—we produce experiences. Whether it’s a stadium in Texas, California or elsewhere, visitors seem genuinely shocked by how much technology and comfort gets packed into game day.

Second? The food. And honestly this one doesn’t surprise me at all. People joke about American portions until they actually sit down and get chips and salsa before the meal… then free bread… then realize the entrée could feed two people. Here in Houston especially, people are discovering Texas barbecue and realizing this isn’t just food—it’s culture. Now apparently ranch dressing has entered the chat too. Ranch with fries, ranch with pizza, ranch with wings… welcome to America.

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Third—and this one made me proud—people seem to love the way Americans move through the world. Americans can be a lot of things, but one thing we usually are is unapologetically ourselves. You want to wear a giant Buc-ee’s hat? Go ahead. You want to wear something loud, colorful, flashy or completely random? Nobody cares. There’s a freedom here that visitors seem to notice. There’s this idea that you should step into life as yourself and figure it out as you go.

Fourth is the stores. I haven’t been to Buc-ee’s yet—which I know, I know, revoke my Texas card—but I completely understand the obsession. And don’t even get me started on Walmart. International visitors are seeing stores with endless aisles, entire sections dedicated to things they’ve never seen before and realizing that Americans really said, “What if one building had everything?”

And finally, I think visitors are falling in love with how different America is depending on where you are. Houston feels different than Seattle. Seattle feels different than Miami. Mountains, deserts, rivers, beaches, heat, snow—our country can feel like multiple countries stitched together. One person is sweating through Texas while another is standing next to mountains in the Pacific Northwest.

So yeah… seeing FIFA visitors leave with memories, stories and apparently a desire to smuggle ranch dressing home feels oddly wholesome. It reminds me that even with all our flaws, there’s still a lot here worth experiencing. And maybe that’s one of the coolest parts of events like FIFA. People show up for sports and leave understanding each other a little more. And if somebody is willing to risk TSA over Hidden Valley… maybe America is doing something right. Bennett Knows