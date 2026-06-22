Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Casa Amor Chaos Hits 'Love Island USA' Season 8

Casa Amor Chaos Hits 'Love Island USA' Season 8 & One New Bombshell Is Already Facing Online Controversy

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Casa Amor twist sends male Islanders to a new villa, meeting 8 new bombshells
  • Footage of boys' actions stuns the girls back home, sparking drama
  • Allegations of racial slur use by new bombshell Alannah Keyser spark online backlash

Just when the Season 8 Islanders thought they were locked into their couples, Love Island USA threw them a huge curveball.

Collage of three women with different hairstyles and expressions, including text for "Amore", "Peacock", and "Sydney".
Source: Peacock

The cast was told they would be taking part in the show’s signature heart rate challenge, with the girls and guys preparing to put on performances for one another. But before things could get started, the boys received a text that changed everything.

The message revealed there had been a “change of plans,” and moments later, the guys quietly slipped away from the villa and headed straight to Casa Amor.

Once they arrived at the infamous second villa, the boys were greeted by eight brand-new bombshells who wasted no time making an impression. The newcomers welcomed the Islanders with flirty introductions, kisses, and lap dances as Casa Amor officially got underway.

The new arrivals include:

A woman with long dark hair wearing a pink sparkly bikini top posing for a photo, with "Love Island USA" and "Peacock" logos visible.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

Alannah Keyser, 21
Miami, Florida

A young woman with curly blonde hair wearing a yellow top and jewelry, smiling at the camera.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

Amora Cacheé, 21
Miami, Florida

A blonde woman with long hair wearing a white bikini top and jewelry, posing against a yellow and white background with the "Love Island USA" and "Peacock" logos.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

Jaiden Bacciocco, 22
Newbury Park, California

A woman with long, dark hair wearing an orange top and gold jewelry, posing for a portrait with the "Love Island USA" and Peacock logos visible.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

Sydney Eugene, 25
Naples, Florida

A woman with long dark hair wearing a teal top poses for a photo, with the "Love Island USA" logo visible in the background.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

Parmida Keshani, 27
San Antonio, Texas

A woman with long, curly dark hair wearing a pink bikini top and gold hoop earrings. The text "love island USA" and "Peacock" are visible.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

Tierra Marsh
Los Angeles, California

Meanwhile, back at the main villa, the girls were under the impression that the heart rate challenge was still happening.

Instead of finding the boys waiting for them, they discovered a giant gift box sitting in the middle of the fire pit area. Inside was a television screen that revealed exactly what the guys had been up to at Casa Amor.

The footage showed the boys meeting the new bombshells, instantly sending some of the women into panic mode. For several couples who believed their connections were rock solid, the surprise reveal raised some serious concerns about what might happen next.

While Casa Amor has already sparked drama inside the villa, one of the new bombshells is also facing criticism off-screen.

Shortly after Alannah Keyser’s debut, videos allegedly showing her using a racial slur began circulating online.

One clip, which appears to be taken from a Snapchat video allegedly filmed during a night out in Miami, shows Keyser mouthing song lyrics while dancing in a car. Social media users claim the video includes the use of the N-word.

The controversy grew after an X user, @fentywhoree, shared a screenshot of what they claimed was an old TikTok comment from Keyser posted roughly 98 weeks ago.

According to the screenshot, Keyser allegedly used a racial slur as part of a play on the word “Nigerian.” The authenticity of the screenshot has not been confirmed.

As the allegations spread online, some viewers began revisiting Keyser’s behavior during her early Casa Amor appearances.

Several fans claimed she appeared less interested in interacting with Black male Islanders, specifically KC, Corbin, and Sincere, while seeming more comfortable pursuing connections with other contestants.

The observations quickly became part of the larger online conversation surrounding Keyser, though the claims remain based on viewer interpretations of what was shown on-screen.

With Casa Amor now in full swing and tensions already running high, the latest controversy has only added another layer of drama to an already explosive week in the villa.

Casa Amor Chaos Hits 'Love Island USA' Season 8 & One New Bombshell Is Already Facing Online Controversy was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

A pair of white sneakers with blue and orange accents, featuring the "NYC" logo and the number "26" printed on the sides.

Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET

JT Reflects On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.
Trending
6 Items
News  |  Weso

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Do You Still Love Me?
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to see Ella Mai LIVE at Smart Financial

The Turkey Leg Hut
Good Morning H-Town  |  Bennett Koffa

I Finally Tried Turkey Leg Hut… And Now I Understand Houston

Smiling father and son preparing food in kitchen at home
5 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

40 Great Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Under $100

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close