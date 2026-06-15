40 Great Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Under $100

Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

Fathers play one of the most important roles in a child’s life, often serving as protectors, teachers, providers, and examples of strength.

RELATED: Celebrities Honor Their Favorite Dads For Father’s Day

From life lessons and discipline to emotional support and encouragement, a father’s presence can help shape a child’s confidence, values, and sense of security in ways that last a lifetime. Whether biological, step, adoptive, or a father figure, their impact is often felt far beyond childhood.

Father’s Day is a chance to recognize the men who show up, sacrifice, and pour into their families every day. While no gift can fully measure their value, even a thoughtful gesture can go a long way in showing appreciation. If you’re still searching for the perfect way to say thank you, don’t stress.

We’ve rounded up 25 last-minute Father’s Day gifts under $100 that can still arrive in time for the big day.