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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 149

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 149

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on June 18, 2026

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2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by the New York Knicks winning their first NBA title in 53 years, Keke Palmer asking Ciara and Russell Wilson to work their matchmaking magic on her, Deiondra Sanders reflecting on love triangle trauma from rocky Jacquees baeship, electric World Cup pandemonium across the globe, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Cardi B making her return to the series after going bing bong ballistic in celebration of the Championship-winning Knicks.

The Bronx-bred star celebrated the historic win with a few million of her closest fans during a now-viral Live. “Oh, my God! We f**king won! We outside!” she screamed, running from room to room.

Once Cardi hit the club, she mingled with excited fans and fellow celebs like Travis Scott before having a ball the entire night.

In what’s sure to be an EPIC event, the Knicks will be honored with a massive victory parade expected to attract millions of people to the city.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Mariah The Scientist slaying along with Jayda Cheaves and Olandria giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lakeyah, Shenseea, Love Island star Aniyah, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 149 was originally published on bossip.com

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