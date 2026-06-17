Donkey Steals the Show in First Shrek 5 Trailer

The swamp’s favorite ogre is back.

Universal Pictures released the first official trailer for Shrek 5 on Tuesday, June 16, giving fans a preview of the franchise’s first new installment since 2010’s Shrek Forever After.

The teaser reunites Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey. In the footage, Donkey enthusiastically narrates the group’s latest adventure, much to Shrek’s annoyance.

The trailer follows Shrek and Fiona as they travel through a new city alongside their sons, Fergus and Farkle, voiced by Superman actor Skyler Gisondo and Saturday Night Live comedian Marcello Hernández. The family’s journey eventually lands them in jail, where Shrek begs Donkey to stop singing after he launches into The Police’s hit song “Roxanne.”

Plot details remain largely under wraps. Universal has described the film as “a thrilling, magical new comedy adventure” from the beloved animated franchise.

The trailer also teases the return of fan-favorite characters, including the Gingerbread Man and several new faces. Notably absent is Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, though it was previously announced that Zendaya will voice the character.

The Shrek franchise began with the Oscar-winning 2001 original, which earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It spawned three sequels and two Puss in Boots spinoff films featuring Antonio Banderas’ swashbuckling feline.

Shrek 5 is directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, both of whom previously worked on earlier films in the series.

The highly anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters on June 30, 2027.