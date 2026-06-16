Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Happy Birthday 2Pac — The Voice That Still Echoes Through Hip-Hop

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Benefit Auction For Intercambios Culturales Project For El Salvador
Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Today we celebrate the birthday of somebody who isn’t just considered one of the greatest rappers ever — he’s one of the most influential artists to ever pick up a microphone. Happy Birthday to 2Pac. Decades after his passing, it’s still incredible how present he feels in music, culture and conversation. Tupac had a way of making records that felt bigger than rap. He could give you pain, revolution, vulnerability, confidence and storytelling all in one project. Whether it was songs like “Dear Mama,” “Changes,” “Keep Ya Head Up,” “California Love,” “Hit ’Em Up” or “Ambitionz Az A Ridah,” Pac created records that became moments and messages. His catalog didn’t just entertain people — it challenged people to think, feel and reflect.

What made Tupac special wasn’t just the music though — it was the fearlessness behind it. Pac never seemed interested in making people comfortable. Through his art he talked about inequality, family, poverty, relationships, politics and identity in ways that still feel relevant today. He showed that rap could be poetic while still being powerful and commercial. That’s why every generation keeps rediscovering him. You don’t have to be alive during his era to understand his impact because the honesty still translates. So today we celebrate the life, the music and the legacy of an artist whose voice still echoes through hip-hop every single day. Happy Birthday to one of the greatest to ever do it. Bennett Knows.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.
Trending
Smiling father and son preparing food in kitchen at home
5 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

40 Great Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Under $100

A bronze statue of the goddess of justice holding scales stands in a courtroom, with two headshot photos of young men displayed below.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony GUILTY In Austin Metcalf Death

The Turkey Leg Hut
Good Morning H-Town  |  Bennett Koffa

I Finally Tried Turkey Leg Hut… And Now I Understand Houston

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 02, 2025
8 Items
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Celebs React to Karmelo Anthony Verdict

21 Items
Obituaries  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Ex-NFL Player Aldon Smith Dead At 36 Just Days After Admitting To "Struggling"

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close