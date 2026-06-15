Legends of The Lone Star: Tobe and Fat Nwigwe

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Elliot Guidry

When people hear the word history, they usually think of the past, the legacy an artist has already built that cements them among the greats. But sometimes, history is happening right in front of us. It’s rare to witness an artist’s rise in real time, to watch the moments that will one day be studied as the blueprint. That’s exactly what happened when Tobe Nwigwe first launched his now-iconic Get Twisted Sundays freestyle series, a raw and unforgettable introduction that felt like the start of something much bigger.

Week after week, Tobe delivered sharp, thought-provoking bars while his girlfriend at the time, now his wife and mother of their children, Martica “Fat” Ivory Nwigwe, sat beside him twisting his locs. The visual was simple, but powerful. It was authentic, intimate, and deeply human. A man grinding for his purpose with his partner beside him, fully invested in the vision. For many, that became the first glimpse into the world of Tobe and Fat, a duo whose chemistry and purpose felt undeniable from day one.

What makes Tobe’s journey even more compelling is that rap was never the original destination. Over time, it became the vehicle to carry out a bigger mission. With guidance and mentorship from motivational powerhouse Eric Thomas, Tobe sharpened not only his message but his mindset, turning his gift into a movement. It didn’t take long for the world to catch on. Legends like Dave Chappelle and Erykah Badu recognized his brilliance early, validating what many were already beginning to see.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Through relentless consistency, faith, and vision, Tobe has built a formula that’s become impossible to ignore. That same discipline has led to a multi-season partnership with Reebok, acting roles in major productions, and a standout performance in Netflix’s Mo. From making Michelle Obama’s personal playlist to sharing spaces with Beyoncé, Tobe and Fat continue to prove that purpose-driven art can break every boundary. Together, they are not just creating music, they are building legacy in real time.