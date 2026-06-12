Ben Stiller Says The Wu-Tang Clan Sparked The Knicks Historic Game 4 Comeback

Source: Al Bello / Getty

On Wednesday night (June 10) the New York Knicks pulled off literally the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history when they erased a 29-point deficit to shock the San Antonio Spurs with a 107-106 win and take a 3-1 series lead in the process.

While many fans were deflated by halftime as the Knicks were down 76-49 (many in attendance actually left the arena feeling that the Knicks were bound to lose), famous 2000’s actor and lifelong Knick fan Ben Stiller stuck it out and knows why the tide changed in favor of the Knicks: The Wu-Tang Clan.

Tasked with performing for the Garden crowd during Halftime, the Wu-Tang Clan held court as they belted out their classic hits such as “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Bring Da Ruckus” and “Method Man,” but before walking off into the night, Method Man had one more message for the city of New York: “Knicks in five! What cha talking about.”

The way Ben Stiller saw it, that was the changing point for the Knicks as they mounted a comeback for the ages and put New York City in a state of euphoria for the rest of the night and into the rest of the week. Taking to social media, Stiller proudly proclaimed that Wu-Tang’s halftime performance was “The start of the comeback” even as the team was down double digits at the time and truth be told, he’s probably right.

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While we’ll never know exactly how the Knicks keep engineering these late game comebacks and continuously shocking the sports world with their grit and will to win, we do know that on the night of the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, the Wu-Tang Clan was there and they – like the Knicks – remained defiant even in the face of defeat.

What do y’all think? Did the Wu-Tang Clan’s energy cleanse out whatever rot that Donald Trump’s presence left in that heartbreaking Game 3 and help propel the Knicks to victory? Let us know in the comments section below.

Ben Stiller Says The Wu-Tang Clan Sparked The Knicks Historic Game 4 Comeback was originally published on hiphopwired.com