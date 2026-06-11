Houston Teen Stabbed After Pool Party Fight Over Boy

Source: WKRC / WKRC

A late-night argument between two women at a pool party ended in a violent stabbing that has left an 18-year-old woman fighting for her life, according to Houston police.

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The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 1700 block of Seaspray Court. Investigators said the victim and a 20-year-old woman had spent part of the day attending a pool party with friends before returning to the apartment complex.

Police said tensions escalated after the women became involved in an argument over a male acquaintance. What began as a verbal dispute eventually turned physical, with the two women reportedly engaging in a fistfight outside the apartment.

Authorities said the confrontation appeared to have ended when the 20-year-old woman went inside her downstairs apartment. However, investigators believe the victim followed her into the residence, where a second altercation broke out.

During the renewed fight, police said the 18-year-old was stabbed in the temple. Despite her injuries, she managed to leave the apartment and make her way into the parking lot before collapsing.

Neighbors who witnessed the aftermath rushed to help and called emergency responders. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition and has been placed on life support.

The 20-year-old suspect, who reportedly lives alone in the apartment where the stabbing occurred, has been taken into custody and is cooperating with investigators. As of Thursday morning, no charges had been announced as detectives continued to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.