DROPPIN' JEWELS: Marriage: Is Built on Discipline

Marriage is not just a person, but their whole upbringing and baggage.

Shared values, not just love, are needed for a marriage to last long-term.

Couples must learn to disagree respectfully and grow together, not apart.

Source: Nenad Cavoski / Getty

Every weekday at 5:26 on Majic 102.1, I drop a little life game during “Droppin’ Jewels with the Madd Hatta,” and this Truth Tuesday hits home for a whole lot of people married, dating, divorced, or trying to figure relationships out altogether.

I came across a social media post from Jennifer Anazor, a woman who’s been married for 38 years, and what made her message powerful was how honest and practical it was. No fairy tale talk. No “relationship goals” performance. Just real wisdom earned through nearly four decades of marriage.

One of the first jewels she dropped was something most people don’t realize before saying “I do”: you’re not just marrying a person — you’re marrying everything that shaped them. Their upbringing. Their habits. Their emotional baggage. Their learned behaviors. And she reminded people that grace isn’t optional in marriage, it’s necessary.

That alone explains why so many couples struggle today. According to research from the Gottman Institute, healthy marriages are sustained less by passion and more by emotional understanding, conflict management, and mutual respect. Experts say the strongest couples learn how to repair disagreements without destroying each other emotionally.

Jennifer’s second point was another major jewel: love is not enough. She explained that love may be the foundation, but shared values are what hold a marriage together long term. That’s real. Because when two people want completely different things out of life, love can start feeling like overtime instead of partnership.

She also talked about the importance of learning how to disagree respectfully. Every couple argues, but she emphasized that respect has to remain in the room even when emotions are high. Therapists consistently rank communication and conflict resolution among the top predictors of marital success.

Another powerful point she made was that both people will completely change over time. The goal isn’t staying the same person forever — it’s growing together instead of growing apart.

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And maybe the most relatable jewel of all? The small things matter. Holding hands. Washing dishes. Opening doors. Saying “I thought about you today.” Research continues to show that small daily acts of affection and appreciation often sustain marriages more than grand gestures.

Jennifer ended with perhaps the deepest truth of all: marriage is a daily choice. Not every day feels magical. Some days are exhausting. But lasting marriages are built by two people continuing to choose each other anyway.

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for more Droppin’ Jewels. Let’s run our money, family—don’t let it run you.

DROPPIN' JEWELS: Marriage: Is Built on Discipline was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com