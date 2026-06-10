Prince’s Impact Still Felt 10 Years After His Death

More than a decade after his passing, Prince’s legacy continues to resonate around the world. His iconic Love Symbol guitar is now featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition Musical Bodies, which opened June 5. The exhibit, years in the making, explores the deep connection between musical instruments and the human form, launching during what would have been the legendary artist’s birthday weekend.

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Prince, a seven-time Grammy winner, died in 2016 at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota, but those closest to him continue to share a more personal side of the icon. His former wife, Mayte Garcia, reflected on his character ahead of the anniversary of his death, describing a man who lived with intention and style. “He was old school,” she recalled. “He’d never leave the house without looking amazing—we were always ‘on.’ That’s how he lived.”

Beyond his polished image and undeniable genius, Garcia emphasized something many fans may not realize: Prince had a great sense of humor and a deeply compassionate heart. Together, they founded Live 4 Love Charities nearly 30 years ago in honor of their late son, Amiir.

Today, Garcia continues that mission, committed to giving back in Prince’s name. “He cared so much about helping others,” she said. “That’s why Live 4 Love exists.” As his music and influence endure, so too does his spirit of generosity—ensuring Prince’s impact lives on far beyond the stage.