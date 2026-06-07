Clink, Clink! Atlanta Champagne Week Returns With Rosé, Revelry & Refined Experiences

Atlanta Champagne Week transforms the city into a champagne-sipping celebration, connecting local businesses and hospitality.

The week's events range from intimate tastings to poolside parties, showcasing Atlanta's sophistication and entrepreneurial spirit.

Organizers aim to create opportunities for local establishments while introducing residents and visitors to modern Atlanta.

Atlanta Champagne Week is set to once again uncork the city’s luxury lifestyle scene, bringing together hospitality leaders, cultural tastemakers, and champagne enthusiasts for a weeklong celebration.

Source: Sebastiana Laremont / Atlanta Champagne Week

Taking place June 8-14, Atlanta Champagne Week will once again transform restaurants, hotels, cultural institutions, and hospitality venues across the city into elevated experiences. A press release reports that the events will connect champagne, culinary culture, and community.

Following an inaugural year that earned official recognition from the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, and the State of Georgia, co-founders Dona Mathews, Jolon Martin, and Nicole Bradford are returning with an expanded vision centered on supporting local businesses while cultivating Atlanta’s luxury hospitality identity.

Source: Nicole Bradford and Dona Mathews/ Sebastiana Laremont / Atlanta Champagne Week

“This isn’t simply about champagne,” Bradford said in a statement. “It’s about creating experiences that generate business for local establishments, introducing new audiences to our hospitality community, and strengthening the ecosystem that makes Atlanta unlike anywhere else.”

The week’s programming ranges from intimate tasting experiences and culinary pairings to wellness activations, educational masterclasses, and luxury poolside events.

Among the featured experiences are Rise to the Occasion at Hotel Phoenix, Champagne & Caviar at Snap Thai Fish House, educational tastings at Vino Venue, and Bubbles Around the World at The Buckhead Club. Guests can also participate in The Aura Hour at Michelin Guide-recognized Bar Avize and an immersive theatrical dining experience titled A Toast to Death: The Last Supper of a Socialite.

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One of the week’s marquee events is expected to be Atlanta Rosé Day, the official pool party of Atlanta Champagne Week, which will kick off pool season at The Retreat by The Gathering Spot. Additional highlights include The Miseducation of Rosé, Rosé on Peachtree, and a closing Jazz Brunch celebration.

For Martin, the week serves as a reflection of Atlanta itself.

“Atlanta has always been a city of creators and connectors,” he said in a statement. “Atlanta Champagne Week creates a platform where hospitality, entrepreneurship, and culture naturally intersect while showcasing the sophistication of our city.” Dona Mathews, Jolon Martin/ Source: Sebastiana Laremont / Atlanta Champagne Week

As Atlanta prepares to welcome an increasing number of visitors for major global events in the years ahead, the founders believe hospitality will continue to play a critical role in shaping how the city is experienced.

“We’re not simply hosting events—we’re cultivating a lifestyle,” Bradford said. “Atlanta Champagne Week exists to create the kinds of experiences that make people fall in love with this city while creating real opportunity for the businesses and tastemakers that define it.”

For organizers, the goal remains the same as it was during the inaugural year: creating opportunities for restaurants, hotels, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders while introducing residents and visitors alike to the people and places helping define modern Atlanta.

Are you raising a toast to Atlanta Champagne Week?

Check out the official schedule below.

Source: Atlanta Champagne Week

Clink, Clink! Atlanta Champagne Week Returns With Rosé, Revelry & Refined Experiences was originally published on bossip.com