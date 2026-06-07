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Megan Thee Stallion In a Legal Battle Over Styling and Event Charges

Megan Thee Stallion is facing a lawsuit from a wardrobe stylist and styling company, claim they are owed more than $1.2 million for unpaid services for multiple events, allegations her team disputes.

Published on June 7, 2026

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Megan Thee Stallion is being sued by wardrobe stylist Six K and Eric Archibald for more than $1.2 million, according to a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The lawsuit alleges that Archibald was hired by Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, to provide professional styling services for a range of events beginning in January 2024 through August 2025. The plaintiffs claim that although services were rendered, payment was never fully received.

According to court documents, invoices were submitted to multiple affiliated “Stallion entities” between January 2025 and January 2026. The complaint states that each invoice was backed by deal memos allegedly acknowledged via email by those entities. One invoice presented in the filing totals $1,243,501.98 for wardrobe and styling work tied to various appearances and events.

Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Getty / Radio One

Among the examples cited is a July 8, 2025, deal memo for styling services related to the Pete & Thomas Foundation Inaugural Gala in New York City, which Megan attended later that month. That single memo reportedly totaled $53,800 and included prep days, assistants, and multiple gowns.

Six K and Archibald claim repeated attempts were made over the past two years to resolve the alleged unpaid balance, but say no settlement was reached. They also argue the unpaid invoices have caused both personal and professional harm, including unpaid vendor costs, and are seeking immediate payment.

In response, Megan’s finance team has denied the allegations, stating they conducted an internal audit that found “fraudulent invoices, unsupported charges, and styling shipments tied to unverified addresses.” Her team says they attempted to resolve the issue privately and that the lawsuit followed instead. They maintain the claims are not valid and say they will not pay charges they believe cannot be substantiated.

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